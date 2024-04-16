Seven players Blackpool should build their squad around next season- and two they need ensure come back

Blackpool have a number of players currently in their squad who they can build around for the future.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

At the moment the Seasiders still have a slim chance of claiming a play-off spot in League One, but face tough competition from a number of other teams around them in the table- who have games in hand.

Regardless of the division they are in next season, the Fylde Coast club have some talented individuals who they need to focus on and build around. They also have a number of players currently on loan who should be top transfer priorities when the summer window opens.

Unfortunately, star man Karamoko Dembele will most likely not be returning once his stint at Bloomfield Road is complete, with plenty of big clubs showing an interest in the Brest loanee, but some of the others would be realistic targets.

Here’s seven players Blackpool need to build around and the two loanees they need ensure return next season:

The Seasiders have a number of players who should be at the centre of their plans.

1. Who should Blackpool build their team around next season?

Dan Grimshaw has been fantastic between the sticks for the Seasiders this season, making a number of big saves on his way to his 18 clean sheets so far. He's certainly someone who has proven himself to be a top performer in League One.

2. Dan Grimshaw

Olly Casey has done well when he's stepped into the team this season, and had his contract extended until 2026 back in November. He's certainly a player for the Seasiders to build their defence around.

3. Olly Casey

Another defensive option who should be firmly at the centre of Blackpool's plans is Matthew Pennington. The ex-Everton youngster has been solid throughout the season on the right side of the back three.

4. Matthew Pennington

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has done well since working his way back from injury. He's proven himself to be Blackpool's best option on the right side and is someone who has enough quality to compete in the Championship in the future.

5. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Albie Morgan enjoyed a strong run of form at the start of 2024 and demonstrated the potential he possesses. If he can replicate that on a consistent basis then he's got what it takes to be at the heart of the Blackpool midfield.

6. Albie Morgan

