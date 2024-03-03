New injury blow revealed for Blackpool ahead of upcoming games against Portsmouth and Northampton Town

Albie Morgan (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

In Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient, the Seasiders were forced to sub off Andy Lyons due to a knee problem, just over 10 minutes after the wing-back had been introduced at Brisbane Road.

In the same outing, it has now been revealed Albie Morgan also picked up a knock, which was the reason behind the midfielder’s absence in the 2-0 win at the Croud Meadow, in which Karamoko Dembele opened the scoring in the first half, before assisting a Hayden Coulson header after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the blow for the former Charlton Athletic midfielder, Critchley explained: "Albie is injured unfortunately, he got a knee injury at the end of the Leyton Orient game, it was a block tackle and he just opened it up.

"He’s not trained and has gone for a scan. We’re hoping it’s not like Andy’s, and we don’t think it is. It should keep him out for a short amount of time, but hopefully not too long. He was limping around for a bit at the end of the game on Tuesday. We’ll have to see where he’s at.”

Meanwhile, further news is yet to be determined surrounding the length of Lyons’ injury, after he was stretchered off in the midweek game.

"Unfortunately he’s only gone for his scan today (Saturday) because we had to wait for his swelling to go down to get a true reading of it,” Critchley added.