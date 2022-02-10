New date revealed for Blackpool's trip to Barnsley after postponement of original January date

The Seasiders were initially due to travel to Oakwell last month, only for the fixture to be postponed due to Covid among the opposition camp.

Barnsley took the decision to call off the game after informing the EFL they were unable to fulfil the fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The original January date was cancelled following a Covid-19 outbreak in the Reds’ camp, as a combination of staff and players alike testing positive," Barnsley said in a statement.

The game will now take place on Tuesday, April 26 (7.45pm kick-off).

It will be Blackpool' s third to last game of the season, sandwiched in between a trip to Luton Town (April 23) and the club's final home game of the season against Derby County (April 30).

Neil Critchley's side finish the season at Peterborough United on May 7.

Neil Critchley's side will now travel to Oakwell towards the end of the season

It means Blackpool will play eight games in April, while they will only play three in March due to the two-week international break.

Tickets previously purchased for the match, which was originally due to take place on Saturday, January 15, remain valid for the new date, the club said in a statement.