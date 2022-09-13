New date pencilled in for Blackpool's postponed clash against Middlesbrough

Michael Appleton’s side were initially due to host Boro at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, with just under 4,000 away fans expected to make the trip.

However the game was cancelled as a mark of respect following The Queen’s death at the age of 96.

The fixture has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 8 and will kick off at 7.45pm.

“Blackpool's recently postponed home fixture against Middlesbrough has now been rescheduled for Tuesday 8 November, kick-off 7.45pm,” the Seasiders said in a statement.

“All previously purchased tickets for the game remain valid for the new date.”

The game will now be sandwiched in between a home clash against Luton Town on Saturday, November 5 and a trip to Wigan Athletic on Saturday, November 12.

It will be Blackpool’s penultimate game before the Championship breaks for the winter World Cup in Qatar.