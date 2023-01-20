New Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy issues inspirational rallying call to the fans ahead of crunch Huddersfield Town clash

The 63-year-old takes charge of his first game at Bloomfield Road after being appointed Blackpool’s new boss until the end of the season.

He replaces Michael Appleton, who was sacked on Wednesday after a run of 10 games without a win in the league left the Seasiders in 23rd place, three points adrift of safety.

Bloomfield Road has not quite been the same this season due to Pool’s poor form and McCarthy knows how important it is that changes to give his new side the best chance possible to stay up.

“They are vital, especially at this place,” McCarthy said of the fanbase.

“Whenever I’ve come here as a manager it’s always been a real hostile place to come and play. They get on top of you and that’s the way it’s got to be.

“If we’re going to win games and stay in this league, this place is going to have to be a real fortress.

McCarthy knows the Seasiders need the fans on board if they're to stay up

“It works both ways, we’ve got to excite them and get them going, but they’ve got to get behind us and the team. That’s wrong, because that’s me suggesting they’re not behind the team when they are.

“But we have to get it out of them and if we can get them going, get ourselves going, it will be a hard place to come and play for anybody.”