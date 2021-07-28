New Blackpool assistant boss Stuart McCall admits Bradford was probably his last job as manager

The 57-year-old was recently named as Blackpool’s new assistant head coach, working with Neil Critchley and Mike Garrity.

The former Everton and Scotland international had been out of work since December, when he was sacked by Bradford City, bringing an end to his third spell in the hotseat at Valley Parade.

Stuart McCall's third spell as Bradford boss ended last December

McCall, who previously managed Motherwell and Scunthorpe United, has little hunger to become a number one again.

When asked by The Gazette if the Bradford job is likely to be his last in management, McCall said: “I would imagine so.

“I think the key in football – looking at a wider spectrum – if you go to a club you’ve got to have time.

“You look at the club I support, Rangers – it took Steven Gerrard three seasons to get a title.

“You can even look at Ian Evatt over at Bolton because the fans weren’t having him after the first eight to 10 games and wanted him out.

“If you’re going to be a manager in this day and age – don’t get me wrong, you can’t be garbage for two years and expect to be in a job – but you’ll need more than one Covid transfer window, I’d imagine.

“You’ve got to be fortunate now to have owners that will give you a little bit of support and backing because no club will improve if it’s chop and change all the time.

“A manager comes in and brings in his own staff, his own players and different formations, then a different manager comes in and rips it all up.

“You see that a lot, so the key is to have consistency. Of course, to get consistency you need to get results, but I’m really looking forward to being involved here at Blackpool.

“Obviously, it’ll be slightly less stress but still being out working with players, being in the dressing room and at the end of the day on a Saturday, it’s all about winning so that’s where I get my buzz.”

McCall arrives at Bloomfield Road to take on the role left vacant by Colin Calderwood, who opted to leave the club earlier this summer for geographical reasons.

The 56-year-old, who became the club’s co-assistant in October 2020, returned to former club Northampton Town, where he will be number two to Jon Brady.

“Colin came in and he played a good part in the success last season,” McCall said.

“I know Colin. I played with him at Scotland, I know what type of person he is. He’s a good football man and a gentleman. He’s obviously moved on and I’ve come in.

“There are certain times where you might need that little bit of experience, but Neil has already shown he’s got his own mind.

“He’s certainly shown in the meetings we’ve had up to now he welcomes input. He’s not a closed door manager.

“There will be things he might not have experienced that I have, but you’ve just got to get a good mix and good balance and hopefully the end result will be a positive.”