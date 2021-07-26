Neil Critchley is hopeful of having one or two bodies back available to him after being without a host of first-teamers for Saturday’s 1-0 win against Carlisle United.

In total, 16 players were absent at the weekend, the majority of those as a result of the club’s recent Covid outbreak.

The likes of Daniel Gretarsson (shoulder), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Gary Madine (groin), meanwhile, are out injured. It’s hoped Gretarsson and Madine should be available soon though.

Keshi Anderson (above) took a knock to his quad during Saturday’s trip to Brunton Park, but Critchley is hopeful it wasn’t a serious knock.

Sean Dyche’s side, who are gearing up for their sixth consecutive season in the top flight, will be without the likes of Chris Wood, who is currently in action for New Zealand at the Olympics.

Nick Pope is also unlikely to feature, having had an operation on his knee earlier in the summer which left him out of England’s Euro 2020 squad.