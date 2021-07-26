LiveBlackpool v Burnley LIVE: Updates from pre-season friendly at Bloomfield Road
Blackpool's pre-season preparations ramp up a notch tonight with the visit of Premier League neighbours Burnley (7.45pm kick-off).
- Seasiders take on top-flight neighbours in their penultimate friendly of pre-season
- Neil Critchley hopeful of having bodies back available following Covid outbreak
The teams are out
And kick-off is just moments away. The home stands are looking a little sparse, it has to be said. Perhaps there might be some last minute entrants.
Can the Seasiders spring a pre-season upset against their top flight neighbours in their penultimate friendly of the summer? We’ll soon find out.
Up the mighty Pool!
Absences
Analysis
The Seasiders are boosted by the return of a handful of first-teamers who were absent for the weekend win at Carlisle as a result of the recent Covid outbreak among the squad.
Daniel Grimshaw, Oliver Casey, Reece James, Cameron Antwi and Shayne Lavery all come back into the fold, a timely boost for Pool who were without 16 players at the weekend - although not all were Covid related.
The likes of Daniel Gretarsson (shoulder), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Gary Madine (groin) are still out injured, while Bez Lubala remains unavailable due to a mysterious ‘club matter’.
Keshi Anderson, meanwhile, misses out after taking a whack to his quad during Saturday’s friendly against Carlisle, while Marvin Ekpiteta is also missing.
Elsewhere, Teddy Howe and Joe Nuttall continue to be left out, while Stuart Moore, Jordan Thorniley, Kenny Dougall, Kevin Stewart and Josh Bowler all remain absent.
Neil Critchley hands a first start to summer recruit Richard Keogh, who partners James Husband in the centre of defence.
Trialist Mitch Clark begins the game at right-back, which will see Callum Connolly push into midfield alongside Grant Ward, with summer recruit Sonny Carey playing a little further ahead.
Youngster Tayt Trusty, who impressed at Brunton Park at the weekend, is named among the substitutes along with fellow youth-teamers Antwi, Brad Holmes and Ewan Bange.
Burnley, meanwhile, name a strong side full of top flight talent, handing a debut to summer signing Wayne Hennessey in goal.
The likes of Matt Lowton, Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil and Jay Rodriquez are also handed starts.
Trialist (Clark, I'm assuming), Keogh, Husband, Garbutt, Connolly, Ward, Mitchell, Carey, Hamilton, Yates
Back home
Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments
“It’s a game I think we’ll be ready for.
“It will be a different test from Carlisle on Saturday. We’ve lost one game with the Rangers game going, we haven’t got many games to go so we’ll see how the players recover from the game at the weekend.
“Keshi took a bit of a knock in the first-half, he got a bit of whack to his quad so we’ll just have to assess him to see how he is.
“But we’ll be ready to go again. We might get a few players back for what will be a different test, but it’s a Premier League side, a fairly local one and hopefully they bring some supporters and our supporters come out, this nice weather can continue and we can all look forward to a great evening.”
Team news
Neil Critchley is hopeful of having one or two bodies back available to him after being without a host of first-teamers for Saturday’s 1-0 win against Carlisle United.
In total, 16 players were absent at the weekend, the majority of those as a result of the club’s recent Covid outbreak.
The likes of Daniel Gretarsson (shoulder), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Gary Madine (groin), meanwhile, are out injured. It’s hoped Gretarsson and Madine should be available soon though.
Keshi Anderson (above) took a knock to his quad during Saturday’s trip to Brunton Park, but Critchley is hopeful it wasn’t a serious knock.
Sean Dyche’s side, who are gearing up for their sixth consecutive season in the top flight, will be without the likes of Chris Wood, who is currently in action for New Zealand at the Olympics.
Nick Pope is also unlikely to feature, having had an operation on his knee earlier in the summer which left him out of England’s Euro 2020 squad.
Matej Vyrda is also due to join the squad late following his involvement at the Euros with Czech Republic, while Kevin Long and Dale Stephens are out injured.
Match preview
Tonight’s game will be Blackpool’s one and only pre-season friendly of the summer to be housed at Bloomfield Road.
Neil Critchley’s men were due to take on Scottish giants Rangers last Wednesday, but that game had to be scrapped as a result of the club’s Covid outbreak.
After taking on Burnley, the Seasiders make the trip to Morecambe on Saturday for their final friendly before their league curtain raiser at Bristol City on Saturday, August 7.
As for the Clarets, they’re continuing to prepare for their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 14.
They ran out 2-0 winners against Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park on Saturday, thanks to goals from Jay Rodriguez and youngster Lewis Richardson.
Fielding two separate sides in either half, the Turf Moor outfit also handed game time to the likes of James Tarkowsky, Dright McNeil and Ashley Barnes.
Burnley have already beaten Morecambe 2-1 and Salford City 4-0 during pre-season.
The Seasiders beat Carlisle United 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Demetri Mitchell’s third goal in as many games. Critchley’s side have already taken on Southport (2-0 win) and Accrington Stanley (3-1 defeat).
