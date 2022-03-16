Neil Critchleys sticks with three at the back as Blackpool make two changes for Sheffield United clash

Neil Critchley has decided to stick with the same system he used on Saturday, where Blackpool made it three wins in a row with a 1-0 victory against Swansea City.

It sees Pool line up with three at the back to match up Sheffield United’s formation.

He still makes two changes though, bringing Jordan Thorniley back into the side in place of Reece James after recovering from illness.

Thorniley slots back in on the left-hand side of the back three, seeing James Husband push higher up to left wing-back.

CJ Hamilton also comes in, replacing Charlie Kirk who drops down to the bench.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf), Jordan Gabriel (hamstring), Luke Garbutt (knee), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

The Blades, who begin the day six points ahead of the Seasiders, make one change from their 4-1 defeat to Coventry City at the weekend.

With around 10 players out through injury, Paul Heckingbottom is forced to name five academy products among his substitutes.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Sterling, Husband, Stewart, Dougall, Bowler, Hamilton, Madine

Subs not used: Moore, James, Robson, Dale, Kirk, Lavery, Yates

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Norrington-Davies, Gordon, Egan, Robinson, Osborn, Ndiaye, Norwood, Berge, Gibbs-White, Sharp

Subs not used: Davies, Osula, Lopata, Jebbison, Arblaster, Gomis, Hourihane