Blackpool v Sheffield United: Team news, match updates and reaction

Neil Critchley wants Blackpool to have something to play for during their final nine games of the season

“It should be a fantastic evening, I can’t wait for it.

“If you had said to me there would only be six points difference between us and Sheffield United at this stage of the season I think we’d have taken that.

“Six points in front, I mean, not six points behind!

“But no, to be six points behind Sheffield United with 10 games to go, we’re in a good position, we’re in good form, we’ve won five out of our last six at home and we’ve only lost two of the last 11 games in the Championship.

“Those defeats were against Bournemouth and QPR, where we really should have got something from both of those games, so we’re in good form.

“But we’re up against a top team. I’ve seen them play a lot this season and I was really impressed when we were slightly fortunate to beat them away from home.

“I remember saying after that game I think they will improve and they’ll be in the top six come the end of the season and they are.

“They had a bad result at the weekend but that probably makes them even more dangerous.