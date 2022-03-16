Blackpool v Sheffield United: Team news, match updates and reaction
Blackpool return to action at Bloomfield Road looking to make it four wins in a row against play-off rivals Sheffield United.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction...
Blackpool v Sheffield United - live updates
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 18:55
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Sheffield United
- Seasiders looking to cut the gap to the Championship play-offs
- Blades sit in sixth, six points ahead of Neil Critchley’s side
Analysis
Neil Critchley opts to stick with the same system he used on Saturday, where Blackpool made it three wins in a row with a 1-0 victory against Swansea City.
It sees Pool line up with three at the back to match up Sheffield United’s formation.
He still makes two changes though, bringing Jordan Thorniley back into the side in place of Reece James after recovering from illness.
Thorniley slots back in on the left-hand side of the back three, seeing James Husband push higher up to left wing-back.
CJ Hamilton also comes in, replacing Charlie Kirk who drops down to the bench.
Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf), Jordan Gabriel (hamstring), Luke Garbutt (knee), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.
The Blades, who begin the day six points ahead of the Seasiders, make one change from their 4-1 defeat to Coventry City at the weekend.
Here’s how the Blades line up
The teams are in
How will the Seasiders line up?
Will the Seasiders revert to 4-4-2? Or stick with three at the back, the system they used against Seansea at the weekend.
The Blades normally line up with a three themselves, so I’m half expecting it to be the latter.
Should that be the case, Neil Critchley will have to decide whether or not to bring Jordan Thorniley back into the fold. If he does, he’s likely to start on the left of the back three, either pushing James Husband to the bench or to left wing-back, where he could replace Reece James.
Elsewhere, the team more or less picks itself apart from left wing, where CJ Hamilton will be pushing to take Charlie Kirk’s spot in the team.
Up front, Gary Madine will be wanting to continue his impressive scoring run against his former club.
Opposition view
“They might make passes at the back, but predominantly they will look to go forward and get the ball up to (Gary) Madine and get runners off that,” Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said.
“Coventry caused us problems when they were very direct, although it might have been a different outlet with pace. But it’s certainly about the first ball and the second ball.
“This Blackpool side on Wednesday night, this is how they’ve been posing problems along with how and where they’ve been winning the ball back and set plays. It’s going to be a good test.
“They’re on a good run and I think Neil’s team has evolved.
“They had a really good start. Speaking from experience, I think you can put that down to newness, freshness, excitement and energy that comes with promotion.
“But credit to Neil, because his team has evolved over the following months to a point now where I’m seeing a good balance to it.
“He makes a couple of changes tactically but they still pose the same threats. He does it to adapt to the opposition, so his team has evolved to a place where you can see why they’ve won their last three.”
Neil Critchley’s pre-match quotes
“It should be a fantastic evening, I can’t wait for it.
“If you had said to me there would only be six points difference between us and Sheffield United at this stage of the season I think we’d have taken that.
“Six points in front, I mean, not six points behind!
“But no, to be six points behind Sheffield United with 10 games to go, we’re in a good position, we’re in good form, we’ve won five out of our last six at home and we’ve only lost two of the last 11 games in the Championship.
“Those defeats were against Bournemouth and QPR, where we really should have got something from both of those games, so we’re in good form.
“But we’re up against a top team. I’ve seen them play a lot this season and I was really impressed when we were slightly fortunate to beat them away from home.
“I remember saying after that game I think they will improve and they’ll be in the top six come the end of the season and they are.
“They had a bad result at the weekend but that probably makes them even more dangerous.
“It’s a great challenge, but what a game and what an atmosphere it will be. We’ve got 10 games to go, so let’s go for it.”
Team news
Jordan Thorniley comes back into contention for selection after missing Saturday’s win against Swansea City through illness.
The defender (above) was one of several players affected by a sickness bug that ran rampant through the squad last week. However, the illness now seems to have passed (quite literally, in some cases).
Reece James and Josh Bowler were two players known to have been affected, but they were still able to play against Swansea at the weekend.
Elsewhere, James Husband came through his 90 minutes unscathed on his return from a lengthy hamstring injury.
Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf), Jordan Gabriel (hamstring), Luke Garbutt (knee),
Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.
Sheffield United have a lengthy injury list of their own, with Paul Heckingbottom anticipating as many as 10 players could be sidelined for tonight’s game.
Jack O’Connell, Enda Stevens, Ben Davies George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Charlie Goode, Rhian Brewster, Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick could all be out, as well as former Seasiders Chris Basham and John Fleck.
Match preview
The Seasiders are in exceptional form at the minute, fresh from making it three wins on the spin on Saturday against Swansea City.
Neil Critchley’s side are performing particularly well at home, where they’ve won five of their last six. They also boast the longest scoring streak of any side in England’s top four, scoring in 14 consecutive games - a run that stretches back to mid-December.
It all adds up to a spicy encounter tonight against a Sheffield United side that currently occupy that final play-off spot, six points ahead of Critchley’s men.
Should Pool claim a fourth consecutive victory, it will give them confidence of maintaining a late play-off charge during their final nine games of the season. Should they fall to defeat, however, it could well spell the end of any faint top six hopes.
The Blades have performed well since Paul Heckingbottom took charge alongside former Pool assistant Stuart McCall back in November, following the surprise sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic.
The Yorkshire outfit have been hit by injuries in recent weeks though and were beaten 4-1 by fellow promotion hopefuls Coventry City at the weekend.
Good evening
And welcome to tonight’s live blog.
The Seasiders are back at Bloomfield Road four days on from their 1-0 victory against Swansea City. However, this fixture is their last for 18 days as they break for two-and-a-half weeks for the international window.
Follow the blog for build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction.