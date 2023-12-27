Neil Critchley's gives verdict on Blackpool's away form- with Barnsley and Portsmouth wins proving to be outliers

Neil Critchley states Blackpool have to start learning from their mistakes on the road following Boxing Day’s 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The Seasiders have only picked up two wins away from Bloomfield Road this season- with those victories coming against Barnsley and Portsmouth.

Critchley admits his side’s performance against the Brewers felt like a repeat of the recent loss to Cambridge United.

"It’s deja vu,” he said.

"If the game followed a different type of pattern then it’d be a bit more understandable but you know coming away from home that you’ve got to do the basics well in the first 20 minutes and can’t give them a goal head start.

"It was one moment against Burton, but in those moments, like at Cambridge, we’re conceding. That’s becoming a big problem away from home against teams who are hard to play against.

"We’re meeting teams that have changed managers and have a little bit of a lift.

"The longer the game went on, Burton’s confidence grew and our anxiety grew, but we didn’t do enough.

"Until we find a remedy to cure this problem then we’re going to keep feeling like this which is not nice.

"The supporters travel in their numbers and we didn’t do enough for them. You desperately want to do well for them, the fans are the lifeblood of this club.”