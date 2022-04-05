Neil Critchley's Blackpool will do everything in their power to complete historic double over Preston North End

The Seasiders will be looking to get back to winning ways following their weekend setback when they make the short trip down the M55 tonight.

Should they emerge victorious, it would represent a first double over their fierce rivals in 48 years.

Critchley, whose side beat the Lilywhites 2-0 at Bloomfield Road back in October, knows exactly what this game means to the fans.

“It means more to the supporters, of course,” he told The Gazette.

“The supporters are the lifeblood of the club and they will always be there through thick and thin and they have at this club.

“We play for them, we represent them and that’s what we’ll be doing to the very best of our ability on Tuesday night.

Neil Critchley will be hoping for a repeat of the initial derby fixture at Bloomfield Road in October

“We give everything and I think the supporters know that and appreciate that, whether we win, lose or draw.

“Hopefully that’s good enough to get us three points and if that means we do the double, then we know what that will mean to our supporters.”

Tonight’s encounter is the first meeting between the two sides at Deepdale since 2013, when the hosts edged it 1-0 in the League Cup.

The last league clash on Preston turf was back in February 2010, a game which ended in a goalless draw.

Critchley will be doing everything in his power between now and kick-off to ensure his players treat this game like no other and focus on the game plan and nothing else.

However, this can prove difficult when no other game in Blackpool’s calendar comes close to the derby.

“It’s a different game, it’s not your normal game because of its significance, which we’re well aware of,” he said.

“I felt that in the first game and I’m sure we’ll feel it again tonight.

“There’s more importance to the game, we’re well aware of that, however - as the cliche goes - we have to play our game and not the occasion.

“It will be a big occasion, a big atmosphere, live on Sky, so it’s still a game we’re looking forward to immensely.

“In truth, nothing can prepare you for it. Just the whole day, the build-up, the game itself…until you experience that type of atmosphere and what it means to everyone, until you’ve been through it you don’t really appreciate it.

“The feelings are different. You have to make sure you control your emotions, prepare like we always prepare to try and play our game, but you know psychologically this game is a different type of game.”

Preston will also be looking for a response after slumping to a 1-0 defeat to Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday.

Ryan Lowe’s side, who haven’t won in their last three, have also lost back-to-back games and are without a goal in their last three.