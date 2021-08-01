Neil Critchley 'worried' after witnessing Demetri Mitchell hobble off during Blackpool's friendly against Morecambe

The winger took a knock to his knee during the second-half of Blackpool’s 1-1 draw.

Mitchell initially opted to play on after receiving lengthy treatment, but just a minute later he had no option but to be withdrawn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old looked visibly frustrated as he headed down the tunnel, crying out in anger - putting him in doubt for next weekend’s league opener against Bristol City.

“I’ve got to be honest, for me at this moment in time it’s my main concern of the day,” Critchley told The Gazette after yesterday’s game.

“He felt his knee. It wasn’t from a tackle, he just landed. He felt he was okay to carry on at first but then he had to come off. That’s always a bit of a worrying sign for me.”

Losing Mitchell to injury would be a major blow for the Seasiders.

Mitchell goes down injured during yesterday's friendly against Morecambe

The former Manchester United man has arguably been Blackpool’s standout performer in pre-season, scoring three goals in the club’s five games.

“Demi has been excellent in pre-season, really sharp, so that’s playing on my mind at the moment and I’m hopeful of good news,” Critchley added.

“It would be a blow (if he was out for a lengthy period of time) because he’s been a standout performer in pre-season.

“He got better during last season. He’s a great, great boy to have, a great personality and he plays with no fear. He has real drive and energy about him.

“It’s too early to say, but hopefully in the next 24 to 48 hours when it settles down a little bit we’ll know a bit more.”