Neil Critchley wants to give returning Blackpool fans a performance to cheer in Carabao Cup clash with Middlesbrough

The Seasiders welcome Middlesbrough to Bloomfield Road for their first home game of the new season (7.45pm), after getting their campaign under way with a 1-1 draw at Bristol City on Saturday.

It will also be the first time for 17 months that a competitive fixture will be played at Pool’s ground with no crowd restrictions.

Neil Critchley aims to bring a smile to supporters' faces at Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie.

With that in mind, Critchley wants his players to go and put on a show for the Blackpool faithful.

“Whenever I stand on the sideline for Blackpool, I feel very privileged and proud to be the head coach at this football club,” he said.

“It was a fantastic feeling on Saturday, seeing our supporters celebrate behind the goal. And to be back at home in front of our own supporters with no restrictions – and hopefully it will be a nice evening with nice weather – I’m hoping we can put a good performance on.

“We’ve got three home games coming now in the space of a week, two of those being really important league games.

“Hopefully we can give the fans something to cheer so they will get behind the players, which I know they will do anyway.

“It’s up to us to make sure we give them a performance they can be proud of.”

Blackpool will be looking to improve on last season’s performance in the Carabao Cup, when they exited in the first round after a penalty shootout defeat to Stoke City.

“I see it as a chance for us to try and progress in a cup competition,” Critchley added.

“We’re at home playing against a Championship team, a good team, a good club, a fantastic manager (Neil Warnock) who’s had a great career. It’s just the next game.

“If you count the Bristol City game, we’ll have five games in 14 days, which will stretch the squad, so there will be changes.

“I’m sure Middlesbrough will do the same, but whatever team is on the pitch will have the mentality to go and win the game.

“We want to progress as far as we can in this competition. We approached every game the same last year, because I want to breed the mentality at this football club where every game is important.

“Our approach and the way we prepare remains consistent, so the players have that feeling that – whatever game it is – they have expectation on their performance.

“We all want to win football games, obviously, and Wednesday night will be no different. One thing you know about Neil Warnock’s teams is that they’re always going to be competitive and extremely hard to beat.”