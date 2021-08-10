Neil Critchley provides encouraging injury update ahead of Blackpool's Carabao Cup tie against Middlesbrough

That’s according to Neil Critchley, who could have last season’s Wembley hero Kenny Dougall back available to him for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup first round tie against Middlesbrough.

The midfielder was absent for Saturday’s league opener against Bristol City having injured his knee during pre-season.

Elsewhere, Kevin Stewart is making good progress in his recovery from the knock to his ankle he suffered in the friendly against Manchester City. However, tomorrow night’s cup tie will come too soon for the 27-year-old.

There is promising news regarding both Daniel Gretarsson (shoulder) and Gary Madine (groin), who are back in training following their operations earlier in the summer.

“Kenny has trained with us for the last two days, so he will come back into contention,” Critchley told The Gazette this afternoon.

“The game will come too soon for Kevin Stewart, although he’s been doing some running and has been back out on the grass.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

“Gary Madine has joined in part of training and Daniel Gretarsson has been training as well, so the squad is starting to appear a bit more healthier than it was a couple of weeks ago.”

The only other players out through injury are Matty Virtue (ACL), who will remain sidelined for the first half of the season, and Demetri Mitchell (knee).

No timescale has been set for Mitchell’s return after the winger suffered the blow during the summer friendly against Morecambe.

“We’ve had better news than we thought, but it’s still going to be a few weeks. He won’t be appearing any time this week, that’s for certain,” Critchley said.

“But Demi is positive around the place. He was quite worried about it as well, so he’s a really bubbly character and that news has perked him up a bit.

“He’s positive and I know he’ll be disappointed not to be involved at the weekend because there would have been a good chance he would have been involved in the game, possibly starting.

“He’ll be desperate to get back as quickly as he can and I know he’ll be doing everything to do that.”

Speaking after Saturday's curtain raiser at Ashton Gate, Critchley confirmed he will make changes against Neil Warnock's Boro.

The likes of Oliver Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, Sonny Carey, Josh Bowler and Shayne Lavery could be in line for starts after being named on the bench at the weekend.

Warnock, meanwhile, has also revealed he will be making changes to the Middlesbrough side that drew 1-1 against Fulham on Sunday.