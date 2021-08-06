Neil Critchley: This Blackpool squad hasn't hit its potential yet

The Seasiders return to the Championship as many observers’ favourites to drop back down to the third tier.

Critchley, whose side kick off their campaign at Bristol City tomorrow, has refused to set a target for his League One play-off winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley is delighted to have kept the core of his Blackpool squad together because he believes they can continue o improve

“Last season I never made any outlandish statements about us getting promoted,” Pool’s head coach said. “We just want to build on the momentum from last season.

“I said in the dressing room before the play-off final at Wembley that this squad hasn’t hit its full potential yet. This squad hasn’t stopped on its journey.

“We’ve kept a lot of the core players from last season, which I’m delighted about. I believe this group will get better together.

“We’re nowhere near the end of what this group is potentially capable of and what they could achieve. That’s our aim this season.

“I know it might sound a bit boring but if we can improve the individuals, improve the team, then that will bring us success.

“What success looks like, I might leave for others to decide. But I’m confident we’ll be competitive.”

While Critchley has no specific aim for where he wants his side to finish – at least not one he’s sharing in public – he insists he’s a fiercely ambitious and competitive character, who wants his side to flourish in the second tier.

“I have to be the one that drives the standard every day. I have to be the one the staff follow and the players follow. You set the benchmark for everyone,” Critchley added.

“We have a work ethic and a humility about us that I’m very proud of, but we can’t stop.

“We’ve got to keep climbing Everest, if you like, and keep striving to improve, on and off the pitch.

“We’re working tirelessly, behind the scenes and on the pitch, to get this club into a better position than it’s been in.

“We had tremendous success doing that last season but it’s only a small part of the journey and we aim to carry it on this season.”

On the task ahead in the Championship, Critchley said: “There are some big clubs and it’s one of the best-watched leagues in the world.

“It’s a great challenge for us and with supporters being back in the ground, which will be magnificent, we can hopefully build on the momentum from last season.

“I want our supporters to really enjoy being back in the Championship because they deserve it more than anyone.”