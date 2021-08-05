Latest news on Kevin Stewart, Demetri Mitchell, Daniel Gretarsson, Kenny Dougall and Gary Madine ahead of Blackpool's opener at Bristol City

The Seasiders have endured a disruptive pre-season campaign, with a number of players missing through Covid early on.

Kevin Stewart (ankle) and Demetri Mitchell (knee), meanwhile, then picked up knocks in the friendlies against Man City and Morecambe respectively.

It's been a far from ideal situation for Critchley, who is already without the likes of Daniel Gretarsson (shoulder), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Gary Madine (groin), who all underwent surgery after last season's promotion.

Speaking to the media this afternoon ahead of Saturday's trip to Ashton Gate, Blackpool's head coach provided an update on his sidelined players.

Kevin Stewart

“He’s gone for a scan today. On initial assessment, it doesn’t look as bad as first feared. Fingers crossed we get some good news this afternoon.

Kevin Stewart suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday's friendly against Man City

“There’s no swelling around the ankle as much.

“At first, it’s a feeling of ‘oh no’ and negativity, but since then it’s been a bit more positive and we’re hoping for more positive news either tonight or tomorrow morning."

Demetri Mitchell

“He won’t make Saturday, that’s for certain.

“When he went down initially, we assessed him after the game and we feared the worst.

“We’ve had better news, so it’s not a significant injury that will keep him out for months on end like Matty Virtue, for instance. But he’s going to be missing for a short period of time.

“We’ve had different assessments, different types of opinions, and he’s got a little bit of fluid on his knee and when that goes in a week’s time, we’ll know a clearer picture and a better timeframe on when he’s going to be back.

“When I received the news yesterday it was a bit of a relief to be honest with you.”

Daniel Gretarsson, Kenny Dougall and Gary Madine

“Daniel has joined full training and he has done for a short period of time now.

“Gary’s not back just yet, but we’ve not ruled Kenny out for the weekend, so that’s where we’re at right now.”