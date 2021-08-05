Keogh or Ekpiteta? Bowler to get the nod on the wing? Our predicted line-up for Blackpool's league opener against Bristol City

After a six-year absence, the Seasiders will once again line up in the second tier of English football after clinching promotion via the League One play-offs back in May.

Neil Critchley’s men get the 2021/22 campaign underway at Ashton Gate against Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City.

But how are they likely to line-up?

Daniel Gretarsson and Gary Madine are making good progress on their return from surgery, but this weekend is likely to come too soon.

Elsewhere, midfielder Matty Virtue is a longer-term absence after injuring his ACL.

Kenny Dougall is also back in training, but will he be thrust straight back into the starting XI having had little to no game time in pre-season?

Kevin Stewart and Demetri Mitchell must be considered doubts, too, having recently suffered knocks in Blackpool’s pre-season friendlies.

Here’s our predicted line-up:

1. GK - Chris Maxwell The club captain was rested at Man City on Tuesday night as Stuart Moore and Daniel Grimshaw were given 45 minutes each. But Pool’s number one will come back into the side for the league opener. Buy photo

2. RB - Callum Connolly Other than youngsters, he’s the only player in the squad capable of playing at right-back. Pool are in trouble if he takes a knock, unless a signing is made before the game. Buy photo

3. CB - Richard Keogh This is a toss-up between Keogh and Marvin Ekpiteta, but I suspect Keogh will get the nod because of his Championship experience. Buy photo

4. CB - James Husband Has done well in the left-sided centre-back role in pre-season and looks odds-on to start this one. A player that is clearly trusted by Neil Critchley. Buy photo