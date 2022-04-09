Neil Critchley 'so proud' of Blackpool's response to 'difficult week' in draw to Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool delivered a much improved performance to draw 1-1 to Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Critchley’s side came into today’s game at Ewood Park off the back of consecutive defeats, the second coming at Deepdale in midweek.

The Seasiders needed to show a response to what was an underwhelming display at Deepdale and they certainly got it.

Pool were the better side and had the more presentable chances against a Blackburn team who are in contention for the play-offs.

Eventually they had to settle for a point thanks to Marvin Ekpiteta’s equaliser which came after Sam Gallagher had given Rovers a first-half lead.

Nevertheless, Pool - who only have six games remaining this season - were much improved, showing far more intent and purpose and causing Tony Mowbray’s side plenty of problems throughout.

A proud Neil Critchley saluted the travelling supporters on his own after the game

“It was a hard fought game, two committed teams and I’m so proud of the players and the way they played the game,” Critchley said.

“To concede the goal we did, the type of goal, and show the response we did shows the type of people we’ve got in our dressing room.

“We’ve had a tough week, so to come to a club like Blackburn who are pushing to get in the play-offs and have quality players and go toe-to-tie with them and take the game to them as best as we can…I’m really pleased because I felt we deserved a point.

“I thought we pressed really well early on and got after them. CJ Hamilton pressed that squared ball across the goal, nicked it and he’s in one-on-one and you hope he can tuck it past the goalkeeper or perhaps square it to Shayne but unfortunately it didn’t happen.

“The goal we then gave away straight after was something we had spoken about, Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton Diaz threaten in behind with the long balls and we didn’t deal with it.

“Gallagher goes in and finishes it off brilliantly well and that’s probably a great example of why we are where we are and why Blackburn are where they are.

“But our response to that was brilliant. Shayne gets in and it’s a stonewall penalty which isn’t given. It just beggars belief, but I don’t expect anything different, especially from that referee but there you go.

“At half-time we just said ‘keep going, don’t feel sorry for yourselves, believe in each other that we can get something out of this game’.

“We scored right at the start of the second-half and we were in the ascendancy at that point.

“They then make changes and I thought John Buckley caused us problems when he came on and they changed their shape. Bradley Dack comes on, so they’ve got quality coming off the bench.

“We decided to change and we were hoping to get that one chance on the break which might win us the game, which we nearly got with Josh (Bowler) and Keshi (Anderson) having a chance on the corner of the box.