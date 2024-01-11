Neil Critchley shares praise for Blackpool trio- with one set to be like new signing

Shayne Lavery made his return from injury in Blackpool’s 2-1 victory over Burton Albion in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy.

Shayne Lavery (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The striker had been out of action since the beginning of November after picking up a hamstring problem in the FA Cup first round tie away to Bromley.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley is hoping the 25-year-old can provide his side with an attacking boost- with five goals already under his belt in all competition this season.

"He looked really sharp when he came on,” he said.

"If we can get Shayne on the pitch and keep him there, he can be a real threat for us. Hopefully he can stay fit because if he does, he’ll be like a new signing for us in the second half of this season.”

Critchley was also pleased with the efforts of Owen Dale, who has played a number of different positions for Blackpool this season.

"We slightly changed our formation which gave Burton a problem in the middle of the field where we outnumbered them,” he added.

"Owen was popping up in some really good places- as was Matty (Virtue) and Sonny (Carey). It was a great effort from him, and it would’ve been nice if his shot in the second half had hit the crossbar and gone in.

"He’s played left wing-back for us a lot this season, and he’s done it admirably because that’s not his ideal position. You know what you’re going to get with him, I’ve known him for a long time and I know I can trust him. He’s so eager to do well and to please. He gives you everything he’s got, and sometimes that’s all you can ask from players.”

Cup keeper Richard O’Donnell was also handed another opportunity to start for Blackpool on Wednesday night.

"He made two fantastic saves for us near the end,” Critchley added.

"He’s been brilliant for us, he’s a great professional around the place. I was made up for him that he made those stops.”

