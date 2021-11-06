Neil Critchley rings the changes for Blackpool's televised clash against QPR

Pool make four changes in total from the side that were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Stoke City on Wednesday night, some enforced and some unenforced.

In comes Owen Dale for his first Blackpool start, replacing Sonny Carey who drops to the bench. There he is joined by Jerry Yates, whose place in the team is taken by Gary Madine.

Elsewhere, Reece James comes in for the injured Richard Keogh, who suffered an achilles strain during the midweek defeat.

For James, it is his first appearance for the Seasiders since the end of August.

He comes into the side at left-back, which sees James Husband move into the centre where he partners Marvin Ekpiteta.

Josh Bowler, meanwhile, comes back into the starting line-up in place of Demetri Mitchell against the side he started his career with as a youngster.

Keogh is joined on the sidelines by Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), Dujon Sterling (quad) Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and Shayne Lavery (hamstring).

QPR, who began the day in fifth place, but just one point ahead of the Seasiders, make two changes to the side that beat Cardiff City 1-0 in midweek.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Husband, James, Dougall, Wintle, Bowler, Anderson, Dale, Madine

Subs: Moore, Casey, Gretarsson, Connolly, Carey, Mitchell, Yates

QPR: Dieng, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Odubajo, Amos, Dozzell, Adomah, Chair, Willock, Dykes

Subs: Archer, Kakay, Ball, Field, Duke-McKenna, Thomas, Austin

Referee: Joshua Smith