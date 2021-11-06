Blackpool v QPR LIVE: Updates from Bloomfield Road

For Keogh, 15' Off the pace. Conceded needless free-kicks which put Pool under pressure. Set-piece delivery was disappointing.

The Seasiders will be without Luke Garbutt, who suffered a knee injury towards the end of Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Stoke City.

The left-back is due to undergo a scan to reveal the full severity of the knock.

Elsewhere, defenders Richard Keogh and Dujon Sterling will both be assessed before a decision is made over their availability.

Keogh was forced to hobble off with an achilles strain against the Potters, but Neil Critchley doesn’t believe the problem is a serious one.

Sterling, meanwhile, recently took a knock to his quad, but could be in contention if he comes through training unscathed.

If Keogh is unavailable, Critchley will have a conundrum on his hands over who to partner Marvin Ekpiteta in the centre of defence.

James Husband moved from left-back into the centre on Wednesday night when Keogh came off, but he’s likely to remain on the left-hand side given Garbutt’s absence.

The likes of Daniel Gretarsson, Oliver Casey and Callum Connolly will all be pushing to stake a claim for that spot should it become available.