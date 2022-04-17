Neil Critchley reveals stance on trialists as Blackpool take a look at Newcastle United midfielder

The 23-year-old central midfielder played the full 90 minutes for Blackpool as they fell to a 4-1 defeat in their semi-final tie.

“Mo is a player at Newcastle,” Critchley explained to The Gazette.

“I actually know a little bit about him because he came to Liverpool when I was there when he was younger, albeit not in my age group. But I still had a little bit of awareness about him.

“That game gave us an opportunity for us to look at him.

“He’s not played a lot of football this season due to injury. He went to Accrington at the start of last season but that game gave us an ideal opportunity for us to look at him.

Sangare has yet to make a senior appearance for Newcastle's first team

“It’s not something we often do. We only do it if we think it might be worthwhile.

“It’s not something we want to do on a regular basis because we’ve got our own players and we want to develop our own players.

“But with this game being on a Monday, it was an ideal opportunity for him to come and play and see how he did.

“It doesn’t happen on a regular basis, although it can happen over the course of the season, even if they don’t play games and just do some training.

“But we’ve got a squad here that in terms of numbers we’re happy with.”