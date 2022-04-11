Liverpool 4-1 Blackpool: Matty Virtue gets vital minutes as Seasiders are well beaten in cup semi-final

The midfielder was left out of Blackpool’s squad on Saturday for the game against Blackburn Rovers to ensure he got some game time in this semi-final tie.

It comes after the 24-year-old made his return from a 13-month absence last week off the bench in the derby defeat to Preston North End.

Blackpool, whose goal came via Jerry Yates, were well beaten in this last-four tie, with Liverpool now facing a final against either Accrington Stanley or Burnley.

The Seasiders named a strong side which included the likes of Stuart Moore, Oliver Casey, Reece James, Matty Virtue, Owen Dale, Jerry Yates and Jake Beesley.

A trialist also began the game in midfield, named on the team sheet as Newcastle United’s 23-year-old Mo Sangare.

While Neil Critchley watched on at Liverpool’s academy training ground, his assistant Mike Garrity was the man perusing the touchline on the pair’s return to their old stomping ground.

The home side looked sharp from the off and took just nine minutes to open the scoring, as Jack Bearne slipped the ball past Moore after making a clever run in behind Casey.

Pool threatened for the first time on 15 minutes through Dale, who surged into the Liverpool box only to see his pullback deflect narrowly wide.

Max Woltman could well have doubled the home side’s lead when Moore gifted the ball to his feet barely 20 yards from goal, but the Seasiders managed to get numbers back and crowd him out.

Moore continued to look nervy with the ball at his feet and struggled to tailor his game to the blustery conditions.

To his credit, he did make an outstanding fingertip save to tip Woltman’s curling effort around the post midway through the half as the Reds came close to a second once again.

Unfortunately the stop counted for very little as the Reds would end up doubling their lead from the resulting corner, Jarell Quansah heading home unopposed.

Liverpool were simply overrunning the Seasiders at times and would have added an immediate third if it wasn’t for Moore, who made a close-range save to deny James Balagizi.

While Pool were rarely threatening, when they did more often that not it involved Dale who was full of pace and trickery.

Liverpool were still well on top though and, given the weight of pressure, it was only a matter of time until a third goal arrived.

So it transpired in the 33rd minute when the impressive Tyler Morton, who has already featured for the first-team under Jurgen Klopp, rifled in a sublime effort which gave Moore no chance.

Pool ought to have reduced the deficit when trialist Sangare did well to win the ball back high up the pitch, teeing it up for Yates who was denied by the keeper’s outstretched leg.

The visitors were fortunate not to fall further behind on the stroke of half-time when Moore denied Quansah a second as he tipped over the defender’s flicked effort from another corner.

There was very little to report at the start of the second-half, but Blackpool did eventually pull one back on the hour mark when Yates slotted home after good work down the left by Dale.

While it won’t go down as a competitive goal, it was the first time Yates has found the back of the net since Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day.

The deficit was almost reduced to just one a couple of moments later when Beesley beat Pitaluga to a high ball, only to see his header drop wide.

Virtue’s first start since March of last year lasted 70 minutes before the midfielder was replaced by Luke Mariette, while Rob Apter replaced Daniels.

Yates’ goal aside, the second-half was largely a non-event with Liverpool seeing out the remainder of the game fairly comfortably.

Blackpool’s exit was confirmed four minutes from time when Leighton Clarkson added a fourth, slotting home after Moore had made a save.

TEAMS

Liverpool: Pitaluga, Bradley (Wilson), Beck, Williams, Quansah, Clarkson, Bearne, Morton, Woltman (Norris), Balagizi, Corness (Clayton)

Subs not used: Kelly

Blackpool: Moore, Squires, Casey, Grant, James, Sangare, Virtue (Mariette), Daniels (Apter), Dale, Yates, Beesley

Subs not used: Monks, Strawn, Bange