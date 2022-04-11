Liverpool v Blackpool: Live updates from FA Lancashire Senior Cup semi-final tie

Neil Critchley returns to his old stomping ground today as Blackpool take on Liverpool U23s in the semi-finals of the FA Lancashire Senior Cup (2pm kick-off).

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:00 pm

Follow our blog for build-up, team news and live match updates...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Neil Critchley returns to his old stomping ground for today's FA Lancashire Senior Cup semi-final tie

Liverpool U23s v Blackpool - live updates

Last updated: Monday, 11 April, 2022, 15:22

  • LIVE: Liverpool U23s 3-1 Blackpool
  • Seasiders take on Reds in semi-final of FA Lancashire Senior Cup
  • Number of fringe players in line to gain some vital minutes
Monday, 11 April, 2022, 15:22

62 - Close

Conor Bradley delivers a teasing cross from the right for Liverpool which is deflected just wide by a teammate.

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 15:19

59 - Close

Jake Beesley beats the keeper to a high ball but unfortunately his header drops wide.

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 15:18

58 - Goal Blackpool! (3-1)

Jerry Yates slots home from Owen Dale's left-wring cross.

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 15:18

57 - Drifting

That’s the word I’d use to describe the second-half so far. Very little happening at either end.

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 15:11

51 - Poor

Blackpool put Liverpool under some pressure in their own box but their decision-making is frankly woeful and the hosts are able to escape unscathed.

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 15:08

48 - Over

Leighton Clarkson, formerly of Blackburn Rovers, lashed one two or three yards over from long range.

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 15:06

A clip of Liverpool’s third goal

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 15:05

We’re back underway

Liverpool get the game resarted.

No changes for either team.

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 14:48

HALF TIME

Seasiders very much second best in this FA Lancashire Senior Cup semi-final.

Monday, 11 April, 2022, 14:44

42 - Fortunate

Blackpool are all at sea again as Liverpool get in down the right. Reece James just about scrambles behind, but it’s not particularly convincing.

Jarell Quansah almost gets a second from the resulting corner but Stuart Moore tips over his flicked effort.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Neil CritchleyBlackpoolLiverpool