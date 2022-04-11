Liverpool v Blackpool: Live updates from FA Lancashire Senior Cup semi-final tie
Neil Critchley returns to his old stomping ground today as Blackpool take on Liverpool U23s in the semi-finals of the FA Lancashire Senior Cup (2pm kick-off).
Liverpool U23s v Blackpool - live updates
- LIVE: Liverpool U23s 3-1 Blackpool
- Seasiders take on Reds in semi-final of FA Lancashire Senior Cup
- Number of fringe players in line to gain some vital minutes
62 - Close
Conor Bradley delivers a teasing cross from the right for Liverpool which is deflected just wide by a teammate.
59 - Close
Jake Beesley beats the keeper to a high ball but unfortunately his header drops wide.
58 - Goal Blackpool! (3-1)
Jerry Yates slots home from Owen Dale's left-wring cross.
57 - Drifting
That’s the word I’d use to describe the second-half so far. Very little happening at either end.
51 - Poor
Blackpool put Liverpool under some pressure in their own box but their decision-making is frankly woeful and the hosts are able to escape unscathed.
48 - Over
Leighton Clarkson, formerly of Blackburn Rovers, lashed one two or three yards over from long range.
A clip of Liverpool’s third goal
We’re back underway
Liverpool get the game resarted.
No changes for either team.
HALF TIME
Seasiders very much second best in this FA Lancashire Senior Cup semi-final.
42 - Fortunate
Blackpool are all at sea again as Liverpool get in down the right. Reece James just about scrambles behind, but it’s not particularly convincing.
Jarell Quansah almost gets a second from the resulting corner but Stuart Moore tips over his flicked effort.