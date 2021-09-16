Neil Critchley reacts as Blackpool's relegation rivals Nottingham Forest sack manager Chris Hughton

That’s according to Blackpool boss Neil Critchley, who was at the City Ground last night to watch Blackpool’s upcoming opponents Middlesbrough.

The visitors claimed a 2-0 win, which condemned Forest to their sixth defeat in their opening seven games - leaving them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table on just one point.

The home side were well in the game though and, according to Critchley, things could have turned out differently had the fine margins gone in Forest’s favour, rather than against them.

“It’s an example of how unforgiving the Championship can be,” Pool’s head coach told The Gazette.

“It’s very difficult for me because I don’t know Chris at all personally, but I was there last night and there was nothing in the game, so it’s such a fine line.

“Forest had a great chance just on half-time to go 1-1. I couldn’t quite see from where I was sat but I think the ball just went past the post and went out for a corner.

“The centre half Joe Worrall nearly scored, so they could have been 1-1 at half-time and the crowd could have had a goal to celebrate right before the break.

“But because the ball goes six inches past the post and goes out for a corner, they then get booed off the pitch.

“It could have been so different, it could have been 1-1, the crowd could have been cheering but they get booed off instead.

“Second-half, Forest start well for the first 15 minutes and are on top, but there’s not a lot in the game.

“When your luck is out, the goalkeeper makes a horrendous mistake to make it 2-0 and the game gets away from them, but they hadn’t done a lot wrong.

“I really felt for Chris, because as the manager you can’t do a lot about those things, it’s just a genuine mistake. The goalkeeper doesn’t mean to do it.

“I listened to his interview after the game as well and I thought he spoke fantastically well.

“It’s never nice for anyone to lose their job, particularly someone of Chris’ experience.

“People speak very well of him and I can see why, so that was not pleasant.”

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Steven Reid has taken charge at the City Ground in the interim period.