Blackpool stars nominated for regional football awards - here's how you can vote

The keeper has been nominated in the League One category in recognition of his superb displays in helping Neil Critchley’s men win promotion to the Championship last season.

The 31-year-old faces competition from Fleetwood Town keeper Alex Cairns, as well as Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley), Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) and Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).

Maxwell won the Golden Glove for keeping the most clean sheets in the third tier last season, boasting 21 shutouts in total.

The shot stopper’s 21 clean sheets came from 43 games, having missed two matches before Christmas through Covid, giving him a 48.8 per cent success rate.

Blackpool also had the best defence in League One last term, conceding just 37 goals in their 46 games.

Elsewhere, Jerry Yates is up for the Rising Star award, after scoring 23 goals in all competitions in his first season with the club.

The 24-year-old became the first Blackpool player to score 20 league goals in a season since Andy Morrell in 2007.

Players from all divisions are up for this gong, so Yates comes up against the likes of Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, who spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, Everton’s Ben Godfrey and highly-rated Fleetwood Town defender James Hill.

This year’s awards marks the 14th year of the region’s best talent being recognised.

Laura Wolfe, speaking on behalf of the Ladbrokes Northwest Football Awards, said: “The NWFA 2021 will see awards presented to those who have achieved footballing excellence, from grassroots level through to the elite level of the beautiful game, in what was a season unlike any other for fans, players and clubs alike.

“We are so excited to be able to get people back together at a real live celebration event on November 22.

“The player nominations showcase the immense hotbed of talent that exists in both the women’s and men’s games across our region.”

The winners of the awards, which will be decided by a public vote, will be announced at an awards’ dinner at Old Trafford cricket ground.

To vote for your winners, click here.