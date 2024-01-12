Neil Critchley provides update on Blackpool defender ahead of the games against Exeter City and Nottingham Forest

Matthew Pennington could be in contention to make his return to action in one of Blackpool’s upcoming games.

Matthew Pennington (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The centre back has been absent since picking up a concussion in the Boxing Day defeat away to Burton Albion.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley is hoping to welcome Pennington back in the next week- with fixtures against Exeter City in League One and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup coming up.

"He’s stepped up his work on the grass this week and he’s been doing part training with us,” he said.

"We’re hopeful he’ll either be involved tomorrow or certainly by the cup game next week. You just have to check on him on a daily basis, and his symptoms and how he feels is of paramount importance; you can’t take a risk on concussion- you have to make his safety the number one priority.

"Matty is feeling better and he’s been back on the pitch. You do certain stages of his protocol to move him onto the next one, so he’s coming to the end of that pathway.”

Shayne Lavery made his return from injury in the 2-1 victory over Burton Albion on Wednesday night, while Kylian Kouassi is still working towards getting back on the pitch.

"It was great to have Shayne back,” Critchley added.

“He looked really sharp when he came on. He’s in a really good place and he feels good. He looked really calm and free in his mind when he came on.

"Kylian is a little bit behind, but not too far. He’s done a little bit of part training- we just need to send him for a scan next Tuesday to hopefully get the all-clear, and then he’ll be able to put his foot to the floor.

"Injuries are always part and parcel of the game. There’s a risk every time someone steps out onto the pitch, but you can try to reduce that with the way you work and the training you do. Up until the Christmas period our record had been very good, and it still is really.