Blackpool send ex-Arsenal youngster out on loan to work under former Watford and Birmingham City forward

Blackpool wing-back Dominic Thompson has joined Forest Green Rovers on loan for the remainder of the campaign.
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT
Dominic Thompson (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)Dominic Thompson (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)
The 23-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Seasiders this season, with Owen Dale and Andy Lyons often selected ahead of him on the left side.

Earlier this week, the arrival of Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough strengthened competition further, prompting a move to Gloucestershire for Thompson.

Forest Green currently sit 23rd in the League Two table, with their only wins since the end October both coming against Scarborough Athletic in the FA Cup.

Following their 3-0 defeat to Blackpool last month, Rovers appointed former Watford and Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney as their new manager.

Thompson was with Arsenal during his youth days, before starting his professional career with Brentford.

After loan spells with Swindon Town and Ipswich Town, he departed the Gtech Community Stadium permanently as he made the move to Blackpool- where he has played a total of 42 games.

