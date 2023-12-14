Neil Critchley provides update on Blackpool absentees as he prepares to make squad calls for Cambridge United trip

Neil Critchley says the Blackpool squad is looking pretty healthy heading into the festive period.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Only Shayne Lavery and Kylian Kouassi are currently ruled out for this weekend’s game against Cambridge United.

Critchley is hoping the pair will be back in team training before the new year, as they continue to recover from hamstring injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Shayne and Kylian are on a very similar timeline- they’re the only injury issues we’ve got at the moment,” he said.

“They’re both back on the grass doing some running. They’re in the early stages so they’re not going to be ready in the short-term but hopefully in the next couple of weeks they’ll start to join in training and get closer to being back in the squad.

“We’ll have to see if they are able to be involved in any of the games over Christmas. We’ll see how they get through the next week or so.

"With there being little time between each game it’s going to be hard to give them the training that they need to be up to speed. Both have been brilliant on the pitch for us, but they know they face competition when they come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We make sure each player gets the appropriate training for when they’ve not been in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the amount of games we’ve got coming up, all of our players are going to be called upon because they’re needed.

"I’d be very surprised if the team that starts against Cambridge is the same as the one on January 1 against Lincoln.”

In the recent victory over Carlisle, the Seasiders were able to welcome back captain Ollie Norburn following a spell on the sidelines, with the midfielder coming off the bench in stoppage time.

“He’s had another week in training,” Critchley added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We felt it was important for him to be around the squad because he’s a voice and a presence in the dressing room. He brings something that some of the players don’t.

"It was nice to see him back on the pitch because it’s been a frustrating few weeks for him. He wants to play and help everyone.