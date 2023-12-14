Details finalised for Blackpool's rescheduled FA Cup second round tie against Forest Green Rovers

The final details have been confirmed for Blackpool’s FA Cup second round tie against Forest Green Rovers.

Originally the two teams were meant to meet at Bloomfield Road on December 2, but the game was postponed at late notice due to an FA investigation concerning the visitors- who later accepted the charge relating to an ineligible player.

The Gloucestershire replayed their first round fixture against Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday night, and came away with a 4-2 victory.

It has now been confirmed that the rescheduled game at Bloomfield Road will take place on December 19, with things kicking off at 7.45pm.

The placement of the match leaves the Seasiders with six outings in 17 days over the festive period.

If the game on Tuesday night finishes as a draw there will be no replay; instead the outcome will be decided by extra time and penalties if required.