Neil Critchley praises the impact of former Derby County man Richard Keogh as Blackpool defender faces spell on the sidelines

The defender missed last week’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth with a calf injury he sustained in the recent draw against Coventry City.

While Critchley hasn’t put a time frame on Keogh’s return, Pool’s head coach admits the 35-year-old will be out for weeks, rather than days.

“He’s been everything and more,” Critchley said in terms of Keogh’s influence since joining last summer.

“He’s just a great person, first and foremost, and that’s before you start to talk about his playing ability.

“His enthusiasm for the game is infectious. He’s been there, seen it, done it and got the T-shirt.

“Every day he’s out there training with such energy, such personality and he brings so much to our squad on and off the pitch.

“I’m delighted he came here and I’m delighted I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone like him.

“He uses his intelligence he’s gained throughout his career. His positioning is very good, he reads the game very well, his communication and his presence on the pitch is so important.

“He’s a lot more to us than what happens on the pitch though. I’ve learned a great deal by bringing him to the club because he’s done things in his career that I’ve never done.

“When you listen to him speak, I can gain a lot from him, so I’ve been delighted with his contribution to the football club this season.”

While Blackpool continue to be beset by injuries, they’ve been boosted by Kevin Stewart’s return.

Having not featured since October with an ankle injury, the midfielder made a brief cameo off the bench against Coventry before playing the full 90 minutes last weekend.

“It was an unbelievable effort,” Critchley said.

“Him and Callum Connolly in midfield, I wouldn’t have wanted to play against them. They covered nearly every blade of grass. They covered so much ground and they were both tremendous.

“Kev has not played for such a long time and for him to get through the game, that tells you everything you need to know about Kev.”