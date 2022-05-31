Neil Critchley: Plenty to ponder over the summer at Blackpool

The Seasiders made wholesale changes to their team at the start of May, as they brought down the curtain on their campaign with a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of relegated Peterborough United.

While Blackpool’s side was much-changed, there was still more than enough quality and experience on the pitch to remain competitive – but they simply buckled and could easily have lost by more.

When asked after the game about the club’s summer recruitment – and how the Peterborough loss might affect things – Critchley said: “Some of those meetings have taken place, some more will take place and we’ll bring out the news as soon as possible.

Neil Critchley saw his Blackpool team well beaten at Peterborough United on the final day of the season

“I’ve said to the players in the dressing room, they’ve given me real food for thought now over the summer.

“Next season is going to be even harder and that might be a little reminder of how hard this division is – and what we need to do in the summer to be competitive again in this league next year.”

Blackpool’s hopes weren’t helped by an injury to Richard Keogh in the first half, with the experienced centre-back forced to hobble off.

“There was a cross that came in and he just tried to change direction quickly and he felt the top of his hip and quad twist a little bit,” Critchley said.

“Hopefully it’s not too serious. I’ll be disappointed if it was, to see him come off and suffer.”

It was also a surprise to see Pool leave Charlie Kirk out of the squad, as it was their final chance to take a look at the loanee.

Critchley revealed the Charlton Athletic winger, who the Seasiders have an option to buy, was also carrying a fitness concern.

“That was a bit of a spasm in the back, but that’s not too serious. He’s fine,” he said.