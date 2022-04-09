Neil Critchley on whether he will use Blackpool's last seven games to experiment and mix up his side

The Seasiders now have seven games remaining of the season with their faint play-off hopes ended by their back-to-back defeats.

It raises the opportunity for Critchley to experiment and hand minutes to players who haven’t featured as prominently this season as they would have liked.

“We want to get that balance right,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“We’ve got some players in the squad who have played a lot of football this season and some players who haven’t.

“Even before these last two games and the situation we were in, I was saying players would get an opportunity to play because of the run of games we’ve got.

“Even forgetting the league position, that would have happened anyway so I wouldn’t want people to think we’re playing him, him and him because we’ve got nothing to play for now.

Jake Beesley deserves the chance to show what he can do

“If we had something to play for they would have played anyway because I believe in the strength of the players and the quality we’ve got in the group.

“I think over the course of the season I’ve not been afraid to change if we’ve won a game, so we just pick what we feel is the right team to play the next game.

“If that means some players who haven’t played get an opportunity, then so be it.”

Pool take on a Blackburn side this afternoon who are still in contention for the play-offs, sitting two points off the top six.

“Tony Mowbray has done a fantastic job,” Critchley added.

“He got them promoted from League One, they’ve always improved and that shows you the mark of the management skills and the coaching staff he’s got there.

“They’ve got better every season and that’s not by chance, that’s not luck, that’s hard work and good management.