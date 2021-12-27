Neil Critchley on the chances of Blackpool's New Year's Day clash against Hull City going ahead

The Tigers called off their Boxing Day clash with Blackburn Rovers just two hours before kick-off yesterday.

Grant McCann’s side informed the EFL they were unable to fulfil the fixture after recording a number of new positive Covid-19 cases in the squad.

“We are unable to field the required number of players for the game,” Hull said in a statement.

That now throws into doubt whether Blackpool’s New Year’s Day game against Hull on Saturday will go ahead.

It’s understood a number of Hull players had already tested positive before the weekend, where further positives on the morning of the game decimated McCann’s squad.

However, because the self-isolation period has been relaxed from 10 days to seven, that could mean the Tigers have some players back available.

But as Critchley pointed out yesterday, more information is required before a decision is officially made.

“We actually heard about it as we were travelling in on the bus to the ground,” Critchley said after yesterday’s defeat against Huddersfield Town.

“Obviously we will seek clarification from the EFL and I’m sure their doctor will be in touch with our doctor.

“If the game gets called off on Boxing Day and our game is what, six or seven days away, you would have to say the game would be in doubt.

“But again, I don’t know until we get a bit more clarity from other people because I’m not sure how many cases they’ve got.”

Before Hull, the Seasiders have a tricky encounter against Middlesbrough to worry about first on Wednesday night.

Boro are flying under new boss Chris Wilder, who has won four of his last five games.

“That was the message straight after the Huddersfield game,” Critchley added.

“I really feel for the players because their efforts warranted more. But that can be football, you don’t always get what you deserve.

“Psychologically we have to get over this game because we’re facing a very good team and a team in form on Wednesday night.

“We’ll have to assess the squad and assess the walking wounded to see who we’ve got fit and available to take to the pitch.”