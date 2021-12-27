A cruel Boxing Day knockdown: Matt Scrafton's verdict on Blackpool's harsh defeat to Huddersfield Town

For the first hour of this pulsating Boxing Day encounter, the Seasiders were the side in control. They deservedly led and looked to be on their way to earning a second straight win that would have cut the gap to the play-offs to just two points.

Of course, you can never be so sure when there’s still only one goal in it because the game hung finely in the balance.

But there was nothing I saw that suggested Blackpool were being overly troubled by the home side, who had their moments and had most of the ball but were being kept at arm’s length by the men in tangerine.

That all changed in the 61st minute, when the game was flipped dramatically on its head.

Jordan Gabriel was shown his marching orders for a needless second yellow after flying into Lewis O’Brien by the touchline. He passionately pleaded his case to referee Jeremy Simpson, but deep down he surely must have known he could have no complaints.

Critchley leapt to his defence during his post-match interviews, opting to instead point the finger at the referee - who he believed “couldn’t wait to send him off”, labelling the two yellows “harsh”.

The Seasiders were cruelly beaten at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday

But I’m sure this was just a diversionary tactic. What Critchley says in front of the cameras and what he says to Gabriel and his players in the private sanctum of the dressing room are likely to be two completely different things entirely.

Blackpool’s head coach very rarely, if ever, hangs a player out to dry to us guys in the media, even when they might deserve it.

In Gabriel’s case, it was a mindless second booking which ultimately cost his team a result. He’ll know that better than anyone. His rash challenge for his first yellow was far from angelic either.

But he’s been a top performer for Blackpool this season, arguably one of the club’s top three standout players, so any criticism should be tempered with that in mind. I’m sure he’ll learn from this and come back a better player.

Unfortunately his decision to lunge towards O’Brien, whether it was on the pitch or off it, was the moment that swung the game in Huddersfield’s favour.

From that moment onwards, with over half an hour still to play, there was an air of inevitability about the final result.

Aided by the arrival of Richard Keogh and Dujon Sterling off the bench, the Seasiders put up a spirited resistance. For a while Huddersfield were fairly comfortably kept at bay.

But there were some tired bodies out on that pitch and once Sorba Thomas scored the first of his two goals in the 80th minute, a Huddersfield winner was just a matter of time. As it transpired, that winner followed just four minutes later.

While Huddersfield’s comeback was fairly predictable given the circumstances, it didn’t make it any less cruel on Blackpool, whose performance merited a point at the very least.

For the first hour, and the opening 45 minutes in particular, the away side were in command thanks to their astute organisation and their ability to wreak havoc on the break.

They got off to a dream start, too, opening the scoring inside the first 60 seconds thanks to Jerry Yates’ sweet strike across the keeper after Josh Bowler had pounced upon a loose pass and played in the striker.

That’s three assists in two games now for Bowler and two goals in two for Yates. The pair were excellent throughout.

Unfortunately Blackpool’s lead lasted just three minutes, as the Terriers drew level in impressive fashion as Danny Ward got across Daniel Gretarsson - who was making his first league start of the season - to thump home a header into the top corner.

After a rusty opening few minutes, Gretarsson looked fairly solid on his long-awaited return to the side.

The breath-taking nature of the game continued apace as Blackpool restored their lead in stylish fashion through Gary Madine.

The goal owed to the brilliance of Keshi Anderson though, as the winger twinkle-toed his way around a challenge before lofting in an exquisite cross for Madine to head home.

Anderson has really looked at home in the Championship this season and his ability to carry the ball, beat a man and get his side up the pitch was on full display at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Saying that, the 26-year-old was guilty of squandering a gilt-edged chance when, left unmarked eight yards out from goal, he headed wide of goal from Yates’ clever ball in.

Other chances came and went, Gabriel heading wide following another swift break and Sonny Carey - not fazed at all by playing in a deeper midfield role - seeing a vicious effort well saved.

Would a third goal have made the difference? Even if Gabriel had still been sent off, could the Seasiders have held on with a two-goal advantage?

Chances are, the answer to both questions is “yes”, but unfortunately we’ll never know.