Neil Critchley on Blackpool's draw with Fulham, why the slow start was down to him and his spat with Marco Silva

The Cottagers came into the game in superb form, having won their last four on the bounce with 22 goals scored.

But the Seasiders stood up to the task superbly, earning a well-earned draw thanks to Josh Bowler’s first-time effort.

The winger, who has been in big demand this month, was ironically linked with Fulham on the morning of the game.

The encounter didn’t finish until gone 5.30pm due to a medical emergency in the stands which delayed the game for around 40 minutes.

Both sets of players were ordered off the field of play at one point, but the game restarted once the person involved - who was situated in the home ends - was stretchered away to a waiting ambulance.

In terms of the game, Blackpool got off to the worst possible start as they conceded after just six minutes following an early Fulham onslaught.

Neil Critchley's side are unbeaten in the league in 2022

But speaking post-match, Critchley held his hands up and claimed that was down to him rather than his players.

“We didn’t start the game particularly well, which was my fault,” he said.

“We started tentatively, we were not aggressive enough with our mindset and that’s my responsibility. I have to look at the messages I give the players during the week and the way I coach them.

“It was an unfortunate break in the game, so we send our best wishes to the man in the crowd. I hope we get some good news and I believe it could be, but you never know so our best wishes go out to him. That was really unfortunate and you don’t want to see that ever at any football ground.

“What it did do was give a little bit of time to speak about a few things and after that we were much more on the front foot, much more aggressive and our mentality was a lot better.

“We took the game to them which is very difficult to do against a top team because you know if you get it wrong, they’re technically good enough and intelligent enough with their movement to get behind you and get in.

“I’ve got to say, we were relatively comfortable. They had one where they hit the post and Mitrovic followed it up and then they’ve not really been near the goal for the next 25 minutes.

“Harry (Wilson) had that chance right on half-time but really they’ve not had too much, while we hit the crossbar.

“We had a bit of luck in the second-half when they hit the post, but we grew into the game and always carried a threat on the counter-attack.

“To come here and restrict Fulham to little against a team that is scoring goals at the bucketload, I’ve got nothing but praise for the players who were absolutely outstanding.”

Having come under the cosh during the first 45 minutes, Critchley’s men responded superbly in the second period.

Before and after Bowler’s equaliser, there was a growing sense Blackpool could get something out of this game.

“It was an even game in the second-half,” Critchley added.

“We always carried a threat on the break, scored a good goal, their keeper has made a few saves and a bit better quality and decision-making at times, we might have made better use of those opportunities.

“Psychologically we knew the game could be difficult for them because they’re expected to win. They’re playing Blackpool at home, they’ve been winning games for fun and you know that if you don’t give them the game they want, then the game can turn in your favour and I thought it did.

“You could tell they didn’t like getting the success they’re used to getting in their previous games and we capitalised on that uneasy feeling they had on the pitch.”

Having conceded so early into the game against a rampant Fulham side, the Seasiders could easily have gone under.

But it’s testament to their character as well as the man in charge how well they managed to grow back into the game.

“I just said to the players at the break, if we’re going to fail we’re going to fail being us,” Critchley said.

“If we press and get after the ball and they get behind us and score then it’s my fault. It’s my responsibility, I’m asking you to do it.

“We’ve got nothing to lose, let’s go for it. If we get exposed and they score a few goals, so what? They’ve been scoring goals for fun anyway, so let’s be us.

“I felt we were and we went for it and got success off the back of it.”

Critchley ended the game exchanging a few choice words with Fulham boss Marco Silva, who appeared to be upset about something.

It came after Critchley had also been involved in a spat with Aleksandar Mitrovic at half-time, only to kiss and make up before the second-half got underway.

On what was said with Silva, Critchley said: “I don’t think Marco was too happy with the way the game had gone, but it was something or nothing really.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Marco and his team, they’re fantastic. I’ve watched them a lot this week and they’re a top team, they’re a Premier League team in waiting.

“They’re well-coached, they know exactly what they’re doing and they’ve got good players, so I fully expect them to get promoted to the Premier League.

“Sometimes emotion does get the better of you during the game but honestly there’s no issue at all, no problem.”