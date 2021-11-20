Neil Critchley makes FOUR changes to his Blackpool side for trip to Swansea City

The Seasiders make their return to action after the 14-day international break by taking on Russell Martin's Swansea City.

Critchley has made four changes to his side from Pool's last outing, the 1-1 draw against QPR.

He's also opted to switch things up by playing three centre-backs with wing-backs.

Dujon Sterling makes his first start since the start of October, lining up on the right-hand side of the back three alongside Marvin Ekpiteta and James Husband.

Jordan Gabriel and Reece James, the two wing-backs, retain their places in the team, while Callum Connolly comes in for Kenny Dougall in central midfield.

The Australian, who has just returned from international duty in his homeland and in the United Arab Emirates, begins the game on the bench.

Elsewhere, Demetri Mitchell replaces Josh Bowler on the right wing while Jerry Yates, a tireless worker that presses from the front, spearheads the attack in place of Gary Madine.

The returning Shayne Lavery, who has missed the last seven weeks with a hamstring injury, is named on the bench alongside the likes of Daniel Gretarsson, Owen Dale, Bowler and Madine.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (achilles), Luke Garbutt (knee), Kevin Stewart (ankle), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and CJ Hamilton (foot) all miss out through injury.

TEAMS

Swansea: Hamer, Laird, Naughton, Cabango, Manning, Bidwell, Grimes, Downes, Ntcham, Paterson, Piroe

Subs: Benda, R. Williams, Latibeaudiere, Walsh, Smith, Obafemi, Cullen

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Husband, Gabriel, James, Connolly, Wintle, Mitchell, Anderson, Yates

Subs: Moore, Gretarsson, Dougall, Bowler, Dale, Lavery, Madine

Referee: Keith Stroud