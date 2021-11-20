Swansea City v Blackpool: Build-up, team news and live updates

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

“They’re very good at home, very strong. They’ve only lost one and have conceded very few goals,” Pool’s head coach said.

“They have a unique way of playing and they’re very, very good at it, so we know we’re in for a tough task.

“They’ve beaten good teams at home recently and we know it will be tough away from home on Saturday, so we’ll have to be at our very best to give them some problems that’s for certain.”

Critchley added: “Swansea have got players more than capable of playing Russell’s way and they played good football under Steve Cooper too.

“Russell takes it to the next level though, so it becomes a really extreme way of playing, but they do it very well and they’ve got good players.

“You’ve only got to look at their squad to see they’ve got good players right across the pitch.

“He recruits players that fit into his way of playing and they do it very well. I really enjoy watching them play, but hopefully I won’t enjoy watching them too much on Saturday.

“But I think it’s a fantastic way of playing and it makes you really think as a coach about how you can gain an advantage playing against them. It makes me think and it makes me a better coach.