Marvin Ekpiteta drops out again as Blackpool freshen things up with FIVE changes for QPR clash

What’s the phrase - you should never guess a Neil Critchley line-up?

Well, he’s struck again. Blackpool’s head coach opts to make FIVE changes to his side from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Cardiff City.

Marvin Ekpiteta drops out of the squad, while Kevin Stewart, Charlie Kirk, Jerry Yates and Gary Madine move down to the bench.

Oliver Casey comes in for his first start, while Jordan Gabriel, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton and Shayne Lavery also come into the starting line-up.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

In the absence of Maxwell, Ekpiteta, Keogh and Madine, Kenny Dougall wears the captain’s armband.

There's no spot in the 18 for Marvin Ekpiteta

Tonight's opponents QPR sit in fourth place in the Championship table but are without a win in their last five.

TEAMS

QPR: Dieng, Odubajo, Sanderson, Barbet, Dunne, Johansen, Hendrick, Field, Chair, Willock, Adomah

Subs: Marshall Amos, Ball, Thomas, Dozzell, Gray, Austin

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Sterling, Casey, Thorniley, James, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler, Hamilton, Lavery

Subs: Moore, Stewart, Robson, Dale, Kirk, Yates, Madine

Referee: Gavin Ward