QPR v Blackpool: Live match updates

This might be one of the toughest line-ups to predict - and given who’s in charge, that’s saying something!

With three games in a week, and two of those involving long journeys, the chances are Neil Critchley will look to freshen things up and make some changes.

Will Reece James continue at left-back despite his below-par display against Cardiff? Or will Dujon Sterling shift back over to the left, with Jordan Gabriel returning to right-back?

Having played two 90 minutes on the bounce, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Kevin Stewart rested for this one. But then again, he looked like the fittest player on the pitch against Cardiff last week.

If Stewart does drop down to the bench, Blackpool have Kenny Dougall waiting in the wings after the Aussie was rested at the weekend.

Will Charlie Kirk get a second straight start on the left? Or will CJ Hamilton come back into the side? Owen Dale will also be pushing to feature.

Up front, Shayne Lavery will be urgent to start after being forced to bide his time on the bench in recent weeks. He could well get it here as it’s not quite been going Jerry Yates’ way.

Gary Madine will probably continue in attack, but Jake Beesley will be pushing all the time to make his first start for his new club.