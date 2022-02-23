QPR v Blackpool: Live match updates
10 minutes until kick-off
Both sides have made their way back to the dressing rooms and kick-off will soon be upon us.
Can Blackpool pick up a crucial win to close the gap to the top six? We’ll soon find out.
What’s the phrase - you should never guess a Neil Critchley line-up?
Well, he’s struck again. Blackpool’s head coach opts to make FIVE changes to his side from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Cardiff City.
Marvin Ekpiteta drops out of the squad, while Kevin Stewart, Charlie Kirk, Jerry Yates and Gary Madine move down to the bench.
Oliver Casey comes in for his first start, while Jordan Gabriel, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton and Shayne Lavery also come into the starting line-up.
Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.
In the absence of Maxwell, Ekpiteta, Keogh and Madine, Kenny Dougall wears the captain’s armband.
Here’s how QPR line up
The teams are in
How will the Seasiders line up?
This might be one of the toughest line-ups to predict - and given who’s in charge, that’s saying something!
With three games in a week, and two of those involving long journeys, the chances are Neil Critchley will look to freshen things up and make some changes.
Will Reece James continue at left-back despite his below-par display against Cardiff? Or will Dujon Sterling shift back over to the left, with Jordan Gabriel returning to right-back?
Having played two 90 minutes on the bounce, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Kevin Stewart rested for this one. But then again, he looked like the fittest player on the pitch against Cardiff last week.
If Stewart does drop down to the bench, Blackpool have Kenny Dougall waiting in the wings after the Aussie was rested at the weekend.
Will Charlie Kirk get a second straight start on the left? Or will CJ Hamilton come back into the side? Owen Dale will also be pushing to feature.
Up front, Shayne Lavery will be urgent to start after being forced to bide his time on the bench in recent weeks. He could well get it here as it’s not quite been going Jerry Yates’ way.
Gary Madine will probably continue in attack, but Jake Beesley will be pushing all the time to make his first start for his new club.
Whatever happens, it will be fascinating to see what Critchley decides.
Opposition view
“This will be an extremely hard test - look at some of their recent performances,” Mark Warburton said.
“How they didn’t get something out of their game against Bournemouth recently, I don’t know.
“They’re a good, high energy team who are organised and have good physicality. We know what we face.
“We’re in a great position though and it’s about getting more wins on the board now.
“Of course, there is so much riding on the games, to get to the promised land – it’s an incredible league for the neutral and fantastic to be involved in.
“But it’s not a time to panic. The players have to recognise where we are right now and enjoy being good players still.”
Neil Critchley’s pre-match quotes
“QPR haven’t won in five, but that makes them dangerous opponents for me.
“They’re a very good team and they have lots of good players. I like watching them play because they play a fantastic brand of football.
“They have good attacking players in their team, they have good experience and they’re well managed and well coached.
“Loftus Road is a great stadium to play football. It will be a great atmosphere under the lights in midweek, so it’s a great challenge for us.
“They will be looking to get back to winning ways, but it’s a great game for us to look forward to. We know we’ll have to play well but we can take great heart from some of our recent away performances.”
Team news
Neil Critchley is expecting to have the same pool of players to choose from than what he had available to him at Cardiff at the weekend.
Kenny Dougall comes back into contention though, having been rested at the weekend. The same also applies for Jake Beesley who was left out of the 18.
Elsewhere, there is encouraging news regarding James Husband, who is to return to training this week on his return from a hamstring injury.
The defender has been sidelined since sustaining the injury during the FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool United at the start of January.
Despite the positive news, tonight’s game will come too soon for the 28-year-old.
Chris Maxwell (quad) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) are also making good progress in their recoveries, but at the moment they’re a little behind Husband.
Richard Keogh (calf), Luke Garbutt (knee), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and Sonny Carey (metatarsal) are also sidelined.
Match preview
Blackpool have still only lost once in the league in 2022, but they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways after two games without a win to push back up into the top half of the table.
After suffering a cruel late defeat to Bournemouth, Neil Critchley’s side bounced back with a 1-1 draw against Cardiff City at the weekend.
There’s still a belief among Critchley and his players they can put a run together and close the gap to the top six, but they’re going to have to get a move on.
Nevertheless, they still boast a comfortable buffer to the relegation zone, so whatever happens between now and the end of the season, it’s been an excellent first season back in the Championship for the men in tangerine.
Tonight they come up against a QPR side that have been one of the division’s surprise packages this season - sitting in a paly-off place and within touching distance of the top two.
Mark Warburton’s side have stalled a little in recent weeks though, losing three of their last five - a run that has included no wins.