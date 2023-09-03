Neil Critchley looks back on Blackpool's transfer dealings throughout the summer window

Neil Critchley says he is happy with the squad Blackpool assembled throughout the summer transfer window.

There have been a number of incomings and outgoings at Bloomfield Road throughout the last few months.

Despite being unable to recruit any further players on Deadline Day, Critchley insists he is pleased with the business that has been done by the Seasiders.

“We’ve made quite a few signings in this window- I think it’s 11 all together,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

“Now the silly season is over, I’m perfectly comfortable with the squad of players we’ve got here.

“We did a lot of our work early. I know people get fixated with transfer deadline day because it's the last day, but we brought in Jordan Rhodes and Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) during the last week.

“We’ve got four strikers at the top end of the pitch.

“We got Kyle Joseph for a fee that no one else has matched in this division, so we’ve spent money.

“Unfortunately he came with an injury and he’s got another unrelated one.

“I’ve had brilliant support again from above me and we’ve got some good players.

“Did we try for one or two more? Yeah, but it didn’t happen for various reasons.

“I’m more than comfortable with the squad we’ve got.

“There’s nothing I love more than getting on the pitch with good players and helping them improve.

“Now the window is closed we can start making them better.”