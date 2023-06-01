The Seasiders are down to the bare bones following the publication of the club's retained list a fortnight ago.

The League One newcomers have been left with 18 senior players on their books after the likes of Liam Bridcutt, Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Gary Madine, Keshi Anderson, Curtis Nelson and Jordan Thorniley were released.

Meanwhile, Josh Bowler (Nottingham Forest), Lewis Fiorini (Manchester City), Charlie Goode (Brentford), Charlie Patino (Arsenal), Ian Poveda (Leeds United) and Morgan Rogers (Manchester City) returned to their parent clubs.

Blackpool's Manager Neil Critchley The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Reading - Saturday 26th February 2022 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool

"I wasn't here, it [the retained list] was nothing to do with me," said Critchley. "Those decisions were made without me, but I think there's a nucleus of a good squad here next season.

"I think it's apparent, and I think everybody can see, that we need some reinforcements and my task now is to get to work and try to re-energise the group a little bit, try to give them some support and the next few weeks are going to be very busy."

Critchley, 44, who guided the Tangerines to promotion via the play-offs in the club's previous expedition in the third tier, is more than ready to start the renovation.

The former Liverpool Under 23s coach, who recently spent time with Aston Villa and QPR, wants to build a group at Bloomfield Road that supporters can be proud of as they seek an immediate return to the Championship.

In relation to his recruitment policy, Critchley won't compromise on character when it comes to adding quality, as he looks for the right blend to get Blackpool back on track.

He said: "I've started doing that already and I'm excited to hopefully give the supporters some new names and faces that they can get excited about for the new season.

"It's a competitive market and players are sometimes willing to wait and be patient. Agents enjoy this time of year, but we have to identify the ones that we think are the right types of players and the right types of characters to bring to this football club.

"It's a competitive market and players are sometimes willing to wait and be patient. Agents enjoy this time of year, but we have to identify the ones that we think are the right types of players and the right types of characters to bring to this football club.