Neil Critchley hopes Blackpool's Josh Bowler will stay at Bloomfield Road amid Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest interest

Nottingham Forest have shown strong interest in the winger all month and have seen bids knocked back.

However, it emerged over the weekend that Fulham and Bournemouth are also preparing offers before the window closes at 11pm tonight.

Ironically, Bowler scored Blackpool’s goal against Fulham on Saturday during their 1-1 drawthe second time he has scored against the Cottagers this season.

When asked if he’s confident of Bowler remaining a Blackpool player after the window has closed, Critchley said: “I hope so.

“I thought he was outstanding on Saturday. You could tell they had a lot of respect for him when he had the ball.

“He nearly scored in the first half when he hit the crossbar, it was a good finish for the goal and he’s been brilliant for us.

Josh Bowler scores for Blackpool at Fulham on Saturday

“He’s scored two goals against Fulham, so let’s see what happens in the next 48 hours.

“He’s our player and I’m delighted to have him because he’s been fantastic for us, but we know how good he is and his worth, so let’s see.

“We want to be a club that gives young players an opportunity, develops them and if then, they have an opportunity to move on and that’s right for them and the football club, then we want to be that football club that is developing players and giving them the opportunity to further their career.

“That’s not me pushing him out of the door, because I’m delighted we’ve got him and he’s been brilliant for us.

“If he stays at 11pm on Monday night, then we’ll all be delighted obviously.”

Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Seasiders last summer, but the club holds an option to extend by 12 months.

Morgan Rogers, meanwhile, is the latest player to be linked with a move to Bloomfield Road.

The Manchester City winger is on loan at Bournemouth but, according to reports, City are expected to recall him before sending him elsewhere, with Huddersfield Town also interested.

The 19-year-old, who featured against Blackpool in the League One play-off final last season for Lincoln City, has made 17 appearances for the Cherries and scored once.

Blackpool could also go back for Peterborough United’s Oliver Norburn, having had a bid rejected last week.The club’s captain was missing from Posh’s squad for their defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday, although manager Darren Ferguson claims this was due to a dead leg.

According to the Daily Mail, Norburn is keen to return to the North West just five months after joining Posh from Shrewsbury Town.

The 29-year-old, who has a young family, is reportedly unsettled and would prefer to play for a club nearer his home.

Norburn, who has also played for Macclesfield Town and Tranmere Rovers, was handed the captaincy in December, replacing Mark Beevers.