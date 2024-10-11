Neil Critchley could be back in a dugout sooner than we think. The former Blackpool boss is one of two men Hearts are considering appointing. (Image: Getty Images)

One of Scotland’s biggest teams are considering handing the job to the former Aston Villa assistant.

Former Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley is believed to be under consideration for the vacant Hearts job.

According to ‘Not the Old Firm’ , Critchley has been discussing the vacant manager's position with the club’s hierarchy. The Edinburgh club parted company with former Everton and Norwich City forward Steven Naismith last month, and their search for a new manager has lasted a few weeks.

It appears, though, that Critchley's appointment is not a bygone conclusion. According to the Daily Record, Norwegian boss Per-Mathias Hogmo is also thought to be under consideration.

Hearts will be faced with the decision to make over who they will appoint between Critchley and Hogmo. It appears that Hearts turned to Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom for stats in the managerial positions, with Bloom set to expand his ownership of clubs in the coming weeks.

Should Critchley or Hogmo be appointed, they will inherit a side that is currently at rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership. They are without a win in eight league games but are just three points adrift.

They are also playing in the group stages of the UEFA Conference League. Hearts defeated Dinamo Minsk in their first league phase match and have games against Omonia, Heidenheim, Cercle Brugge, Copenhagen, and Petrocub to come.

Critchley has been out of work since being relieved of his duties at Bloomfield Road in August. They were winless in their opening two League One games of the season, and having missed out on a play-off spot last season on the final day, the club made the decision to part ways with him and replace him with Steve Bruce.

Since Steve Bruce's arrival, Blackpool have gone from being in the relegation zone to within a few points of the top six. Bruce suffered his first league defeat of his reign last weekend when Mansfield Town inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the Seasiders.