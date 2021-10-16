Neil Critchley forced into wholesale changes for Blackpool's trip to Nottingham Forest

Of the three players that came off injured during their last game, the 2-1 win against Blackburn Rovers, only Richard Keogh is fit enough to start again having recovered from a groin injury.

The 36-year-old former Derby County man will have extra motivation today coming up against the fierce rivals of his former club.

Number one goalkeeper and captain Chris Maxwell, as well as top goalscorer Shayne Lavery, meanwhile, will be longer-term absentees.

Daniel Grimshaw is given the nod over Stuart Moore in goal, making his first league appearance for the Seasiders, while Jerry Yates comes in for Lavery.

Jordan Gabriel comes in for Dujon Sterling, who misses out through illness, to face his former side, while Kevin Stewart replaces Kenny Dougall, who is only named on the bench having travelled back from Japan during the week.

Anderson is the fifth and final player to be missing from the Blackburn game, the winger absent from Blackpool’s squad altogether.

In Maxwell’s absence, it is Marvin Ekpiteta who is given the captain’s armband in the centre of defence.

In total, Neil Critchley’s side are without nine players - Maxwell (torn quad), Sterling (illness), Daniel Gretarsson (concussion), Reece James (foot), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Anderson (unknown), CJ Hamilton (foot), Lavery (hamstring).

There is better news regarding Owen Dale, who features in a Blackpool match day squad for the first time since his arrival on transfer deadline day.

Forest, who have won two of their last three under new boss Steve Cooper, name an unchanged side from the 3-0 win at Birmingham City before the international break.