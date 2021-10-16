Nottingham Forest v Blackpool LIVE: Updates from the City Ground

The injury-hit Seasiders are forced into making a number of changes from their last outing, the 2-1 win against Blackburn Rovers before the international break.

Of the three players that came off injured during that game, only Richard Keogh is fit enough to start again having recovered from a groin injury.

Number one goalkeeper and captain Chris Maxwell, as well as top goalscorer Shayne Lavery, meanwhile, will be longer-term absentees.

Daniel Grimshaw is given the nod over Stuart Moore in goal, making his first league appearance for the Seasiders, while Jerry Yates comes in for Lavery.

Jordan Gabriel comes in for Dujon Sterling, who is missing through illness, to face his former side, while Kevin Stewart replaces Kenny Dougall, who is only named on the bench having travelled back from Japan during the week.

Anderson is the fifth and final player to be missing from the Blackburn game, the winger absent from Blackpool’s squad altogether.

In Maxwell’s absence, it’s Marvin Ekpiteta who is given the captain’s armband in the centre of defence.

In total, Critchley’s side are without nine players - Maxwell (torn quad), Sterling (illness), Daniel Gretarsson (concussion), Reece James (foot), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Anderson (unknown), CJ Hamilton (foot), Lavery (hamstring).

There is better news regarding Owen Dale, who features in a Blackpool match day squad for the first time since his arrival on transfer deadline day.