Neil Critchley explains why issue of new contracts remains on the 'backburner' for Blackpool

With the Seasiders still in with a small chance of making the Championship play-offs, Critchley says talk of new deals isn’t the priority at this moment in time.

“To be honest it’s been on the backburner recently because we’re concentrating on the games first and foremost,” Pool’s head coach said.

“We’ve got an outside chance, we’ve still got a chance. We’ve got a lot of teams in front of us but we’re there and we’re in the conversation.

“We know we’ve got some important games to come but I’m sure in the next few weeks with the games decreasing we’ll have a clearer picture of where we’re going to be.

“When that happens, I’m sure we’ll have a conversation about the situation of each player.”

Keshi Anderson, Josh Bowler, Richard Keogh, Gary Madine and Jordan Thorniley are the most high-profile players whose deals run out at the end of the season - although the club do hold options on all of them.

With Grant Ward, however, the Seasiders don’t hold the option to activate an extra 12 months and will need to negotiate a new contract should they wish to keep him at the club.