Neil Critchley drops surprise team selection for Blackpool's midweek clash against Reading

The Seasiders' boss has made five changes to the team that were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Luke Garbutt is dropped for the first time this season, the left-back named among the substitutes and James Husband taking his spot in the side instead.

Elsewhere, Kenny Dougall replaces Kevin Stewart, who suffered an ankle injury during the second-half at the City Ground at the weekend.

Keshi Anderson, who missed out against Forest due to a family matter, returns to the fold on the left wing in place of Tyreece John-Jules, while Demetri Mitchell replaces Josh Bowler over on the right.

There is a first league start of the season for 20-year-old Sonny Carey, who starts the game in a number 10 role behind Jerry Yates, giving Gary Madine a breather.

Dujon Sterling misses out again through illness, while Chris Maxwell (torn quad), Daniel Gretarsson (concussion), Reece James (foot), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), CJ Hamilton (foot) and Shayne Lavery (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Reading, who begin the day one of the league’s form sides with five wins from their last six games, are also without a host of names.

Blackpool will be looking to get back to winning ways ahead of the big one on Saturday, the renewal of their derby against Preston North End.

Despite losing on Saturday, it was only Blackpool's first defeat in five and a win tonight would take them back into the top half of the table.

A reminder that tonight's game kicks off at the later time of 8pm.