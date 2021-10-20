Reading v Blackpool LIVE: Updates from the Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has revealed the club have plans to sign a new striker on a free agent deal - if they can find the right option. Ex-Newcastle United and England forward Andy Carroll has recently been linked with a move to the Madejski. (Football League World)

“We have two more games this week, so it was important to start with a win after the international break,”

said after Reading’s 1-0 win against Barnsley at the weekend.

“It was hard to have a better performance, but we work with a small group due to internationals and injuries.

“Some guys were not able to recover and missed training and it was hard to reengage with the cohesion we had before the break, with not being together for two weeks.

“But it was important to start these three games, to start this and focus our strengths, game by game, starting well with a win.