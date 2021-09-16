Neil Critchley delighted to see Blackpool's Brad Holmes score on his FC United debut after sealing loan move

The Blackpool striker has joined the Northern Premier Division side on a youth loan.

It’s not been announced by either side how long the striker’s spell will last for.

The 18-year-old made a perfect start, notching the winner 74 minutes into FC United’s 1-0 win against Bamber Bridge, who also included Pool loanees Rob Apter and Ewan Bange in their side.

When informed Holmes had scored after Blackpool’s defeat to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, Critchley told The Gazette: “That’s fantastic. I didn’t know that but I’m made up for Brad if he’s scored the winner.

“He was playing against Bangey and Rob Apter, so we had people there going to watch that game.

“That’s a great start for him, I’m made up for him.

“Getting some of our younger players out playing senior football is right for their development at this stage of their careers.

“Brad has started well and the young boys are doing well as well, so that’s a great night for them.”

Holmes, who is a Blackpool fan, made his first appearance for the Seasiders against Rochdale in League One back in April.

The forward went on to make four more outings for Critchley’s men before the end of the season.